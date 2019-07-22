   
UN nuclear watchdog chief Amano has died, IAEA says

ISTANBUL
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano addresses a news conference during a board of governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria March 4, 2019. (Reuters Photo)
The U.N. nuclear watchdog's Director-General Yukiya Amano has died, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Monday in a note to member states obtained by Reuters.

"The Secretariat of the International Atomic Energy Agency regrets to inform with deepest sadness of the passing away of Director General Yukiya Amano," the IAEA secretariat said in the note.

The Secretariat did not say how Amano, who was 72, died. It said he was planning to write soon to the Board of Governors announcing his decision to step down. In that letter he praised the agency for delivering "concrete results to achieve the objective of 'Atoms for Peace and Development' plan."

He added that he was "very proud of our achievements and grateful" to member states and agency staff.

The IAEA flag will be lowered to half-mast.

