Around 30 people died, including "about 10" members of the security forces, in clashes between police and protesters in Chad Thursday, the government said.

"A banned demonstration became an insurrection," spokesman Aziz Mahamat Saleh told AFP, saying demonstrators in the capital N'Djamena had attacked "public buildings".

"There were about 30 deaths, including about 10 among the security forces, and several injured," he said.

The Agence France-Presse reported five fatalities among demonstrators earlier in the day when police clashed with demonstrators in the Chadian capital during a banned protest against the ruling military.

Hundreds of demonstrators turned out to mark the date when the military had initially promised to hand over power – a spell that has been extended for another two years.

An AFP reporter saw five bodies on the floor of the city's Union Chagoua Hospital, two of which were covered with the Chadian national flag and three with bloodied white sheets.

The head doctor, Joseph Ampil, later confirmed to AFP that five individuals had "died from gunshots" during the clashes.

Palls of black smoke could be seen in some parts of the city and the crack of teargas grenades could be heard.

Barricades were set up in several districts and tyres were set alight in the main avenues to block traffic.

In an opposition stronghold, streets were deserted and littered with tree branches and piles of bricks. Schools and university establishments were closed.

The headquarters of Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo's UNDR party was also attacked by demonstrators "and partially burned down," UNDR Vice President Celestin Topona told AFP.

France, Chad's former colonial power, condemned the violence, which "notably (featured) the use of lethal weapons against demonstrators."