At least 55 people have been reported killed as flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rain in western Rwanda, government officials said Wednesday.

"It rained heavily all night, causing immense suffering," Francois Habitegeko, governor of the Western Province, told Reuters, adding that the hardest-hit districts were Ngororero, Rubavu, Nyabihu, Rutsiro, and Karongi.

"We have lost many lives and families. Around 55 people have died, not to mention the wounded and those trapped under their houses. We are trying to rescue as many people as possible."

The state-run Rwanda Broadcasting Agency posted a video clip on Twitter showing muddy water flowing fast along an inundated road and destroyed houses.

Habitegeko said the rain started at around 6 p.m. (4 p.m. GMT) Tuesday and the River Sebeya had burst its banks.

"The soil was already soaked from the previous days of rain, which caused landslides that closed roads," he said.

The Rwanda Meteorology Agency had said that the East African nation was expected to receive above-average rainfall in May.