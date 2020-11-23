At least nine people were reportedly killed in northeastern Nigeria on Saturday when Boko Haram terrorists targeted a convoy belonging to Borno state's governor.

According to local reports, members of the terrorist group attacked the convoy of Gov. Babagana Zulum on the Gajiram-Monguno road, killing seven soldiers and two civilians.

Zulum escaped uninjured, but it was the third time he had been attacked by Boko Haram terrorists in the last three months, a report by Anadolu Agency (AA) said.

Boko Haram poses a steady threat to communities in the northeast of Nigeria and also launches offensives in Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

More than 3.4 million people have been displaced in northeastern Nigeria, including over 2.7 million who were displaced internally. There are over 684,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) in Cameroon, Chad and Niger, and 294,000 refugees from the four countries, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

According to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), over 30,000 people have been killed in a decade of Boko Haram's violence in Nigeria. The UNHCR has said violence committed by Boko Haram has affected 26 million people in the Lake Chad region.