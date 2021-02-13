A huge blast from a car bomb targeting a security checkpoint near the headquarters of the Somali parliament rocked the capital Mogadishu on Saturday.

Several people are feared dead, police said.

An explosive-laden vehicle passed through a security checkpoint causing security forces to open fire before the vehicle exploded close to another checkpoint at the Sayidka junction, according to local media and police sources.

National Police spokesperson Sadaq Adan Ali confirmed the car bomb blast to Anadolu Agency (AA) over the phone.

"The police, other security forces, and paramedics reached the scene and the road leading to the presidential palace were closed," he said.

"We do not know yet the number of casualties from the car bomb blast but the police started an investigation," the spokesperson added.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack but al-Qaida-affiliated militant group al-Shabab, which is based in the country, carried out recent attacks in the Horn of the African country.

Earlier this week Somalia's president faced a leadership crisis as his term ended with no clear path toward elections, and an alliance of opposition parties declared they no longer recognized his authority.