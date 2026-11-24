Gravediggers in Bunia, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, have been burying far more people than official Ebola death records account for, with satellite imagery revealing a significant gap between the number of new graves and the reported toll as the outbreak continues to devastate communities.

Salomon Mugisa, a gravedigger at Nyamurongo cemetery in Bunia, remembers how quickly the situation deteriorated.

At the beginning of the year, the cemetery handled no more than two or three burials a day. But when an Ebola outbreak began spreading through the city in late April, the number of bodies arriving increased sharply.

"We were doing 5, 10, 15 burials a day. It kept increasing," Mugisa said, standing beside a vast stretch of land covered with freshly dug graves.

By July, he estimated that about 600 people had been buried at the cemetery since the surge began.

Yet official figures at the time recorded fewer than 200 Ebola deaths across Bunia, the epicenter of an outbreak that was formally declared on May 15. The epidemic has since infected more than 11,500 people and killed over 5,500 nationwide.

A Reuters analysis of satellite images covering Nyamurongo and two other major cemeteries in Bunia found that the number of newly dug graves substantially exceeded the official Ebola death count, suggesting that thousands of deaths may have gone unrecorded across the wider outbreak.

The investigation compared the number of graves dug in 2026 with burial rates during the preceding year, before the epidemic began.

The difference provided an estimate of so-called excess deaths, a public health measure used to assess mortality beyond what would normally be expected.

Reuters then compared those figures with officially reported Ebola fatalities.

Although the gap has narrowed as testing and surveillance improved, Bunia had recorded more than 1,000 excess deaths by early November, over 50% higher than the official Ebola death toll of 707 at the time.

Not all excess deaths can necessarily be attributed directly to Ebola. The figures may also include people who died from other illnesses after avoiding hospitals because they feared contracting the virus, which has no approved treatment or vaccine.

Nevertheless, the findings represent the first detailed attempt to quantify the scale of the undercount in Bunia and broadly support estimates by the World Health Organization, which suggested in July that the outbreak could be two to four times larger than available data indicated.

The analysis may also underestimate the true toll because it excluded smaller burial grounds scattered across the city.

Congo's health ministry did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Jean-Jacques Muyembe, head of the country's National Institute for Biomedical Research, said the early discrepancy between reported Ebola deaths and the actual toll was understandable because authorities detected the outbreak late. However, he cautioned that excess mortality estimates needed to be verified through investigations into the precise causes of death.

Yap Boum, head of emergency preparedness and response at the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said the findings were broadly plausible. Excess mortality is often highest during the early stages of an epidemic, before testing, surveillance and response systems become fully operational, he said.

A widening gap in the early months

Comparing excess mortality with official death records can help public health authorities assess how effectively they are identifying infections and deaths. Missing cases also mean health workers may fail to identify people who have been in contact with infected individuals, making it harder to interrupt transmission.

The Reuters analysis found that the gap between estimated deaths and official Ebola figures was widest during the outbreak's first months, before gradually narrowing as authorities expanded testing and reporting.

"We continue to find evidence that a proportion of cases and deaths were never detected," said Olivier Le Polain, head of epidemiology and analytics at the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme.

By late June, Bunia had recorded more than 580 excess deaths, approximately seven times the official Ebola death toll, according to the analysis.

By September, cumulative excess fatalities had reached about 950, roughly twice the reported figure.

The burial figures at Nyamurongo cemetery illustrate the scale of the change. Before the outbreak, an average of 2.4 new graves were dug there each day. In June, that number climbed to more than nine daily before falling to about 4.5 by early November.

Reuters also examined the main cemetery in Mongbwalu, a gold-mining town north of Bunia that health authorities believe was the outbreak's point of origin.

Official records list more than 750 deaths in Bunia and over 350 in Mongbwalu. But satellite images showed a similar discrepancy between the number of graves and reported fatalities in both locations.

In Mongbwalu, the excess deaths recorded at the cemetery examined by Reuters were 25% higher than the official Ebola death toll for the town and surrounding villages by August.

During a visit in July, cemetery workers and local officials identified several hundred additional graves across seven other burial grounds that they believed contained Ebola victims.

'We knew there was a problem'

The outbreak initially overwhelmed health workers in Mongbwalu, where patients began arriving at the local hospital in large numbers in early May.

Many displayed symptoms resembling malaria or typhoid fever, but instead of responding to treatment, their conditions deteriorated rapidly and they died.

"We knew there was a problem, but we didn't know what it was," said Richard Lokudu, head doctor at Mongbwalu hospital.

As deaths mounted, some residents attributed the crisis to a curse that had supposedly fallen on the community after the coffin of a prominent pastor was damaged and later set on fire. Authorities suspect the pastor may have been patient zero or an early super-spreader.

Initial laboratory testing also failed to identify the virus correctly, with samples first being tested for the wrong Ebola species.

It was not until mid-May that the first positive results confirmed an outbreak of Bundibugyo virus, a rare Ebola strain for which no treatment or vaccine is available.

"We detected it late," Lokudu said. "That's why we had so many deaths."

By the time authorities formally declared the outbreak in mid-May, local health officials had already documented 100 unexplained deaths in Mongbwalu over the previous six weeks. Many of the victims had displayed symptoms associated with Ebola, according to a health ministry situation report obtained by Reuters.

Many patients were buried without ever being tested, said Jean-Leonard Binziliese Goite, the town's civil registrar.

He said the official figures failed to capture the scale of the outbreak during its early months, partly because Mongbwalu's gold mines attract migrant workers from across Congo. Many die without relatives nearby to report their deaths or complete the required registration procedures.

The epidemic also triggered population movements across Ituri province. As deaths increased, residents fled Mongbwalu for Bunia and other major towns, potentially carrying the virus into communities with limited capacity to detect and contain new infections.

Fear and weak surveillance leave deaths unrecorded

After the outbreak was declared, the health ministry introduced expanded testing and surveillance programs. Authorities also tightened burial procedures to ensure fewer deaths went unreported.

However, significant gaps persisted, compounded by shortages of resources and a retreat in U.S. overseas aid.

Fear of medical facilities became another obstacle. Some residents avoided hospitals after witnessing patients arrive and die, while others sought treatment from traditional healers, Lokudu said.

"Many people were scared to go to health facilities because they saw people going there and dying," said Faustin Ngabu Belo, a local official in Mongbwalu's Njebi neighborhood.

Health teams have also struggled to investigate suspected cases and deaths because of limited vehicles, difficult terrain and persistent misconceptions about the disease.

The scale of underreporting in Bunia and Mongbwalu remains unclear elsewhere in eastern Congo. However, the WHO's Le Polain warned that detection was likely to be even weaker in remote communities, particularly in areas affected by insecurity, where health workers face greater difficulties reaching patients and investigating deaths.

The findings suggest that the outbreak's true scale may be substantially larger than official records indicate, particularly in communities with limited access to medical services.

Data presented by Africa CDC on Nov. 5 also indicated that the epidemic remained uncontrolled six months after its formal declaration.

More than 60% of Ebola deaths were still occurring outside health facilities, while fewer than 15% of newly confirmed infections were among people already identified through contact tracing. The figures point to substantial gaps in surveillance and suggest that many chains of transmission remain unidentified.

Even with stricter burial controls, some deaths continue to escape official records.

Richard Larozulo, an official responsible for registering deaths in Mongbwalu's Saio neighborhood, which is home to another cemetery, said local authorities still struggle to identify those being buried.

"We don't even know their names," he said.