Ethiopia's parliament has appointed a new head of Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Friday, as federal forces pressed a military offensive against leaders of the northern region whom the government accuses of treason and terrorism.

The announcement came a day after parliament stripped Tigray president Debretsion Gebremichael – who was elected in September and chairs the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) – of immunity from prosecution.

Prime Minister Ahmed last week launched a military campaign in the province, saying forces loyal to the leaders there had attacked a military base and attempted to steal equipment. Abiy accuses Tigray's leaders of undermining his democratic reforms.

Government fighter jets have since been bombing targets in the region, which borders Sudan and Eritrea. Aid workers on Sunday reported heavy fighting in several parts of the region.

Also on Sunday, Abiy named a new chief of the army, a new intelligence chief and a new federal police commissioner and foreign minister.