Ethiopia's government said on Tuesday its troops had achieved significant victories on the eastern and western fronts of its war against the leaders of Tigray and that its army was marching to the region's capital, Mekelle.

"The force of the junta is now retreating, and the army is marching to bring the TPLF (Tigray People's Liberation Front) junta to justice," said a statement from the government's task force for the Tigray conflict.

Tigrayan leaders were not immediately available for comment.

Earlier in the day, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the forces of Ethiopia's rebellious Tigray region for firing rockets at the capital of neighbouring Eritrea over the weekend in a major escalation of a two-week conflict.

"We urge the TPLF (Tigray People's Liberation Front) and the Ethiopian authorities to take immediate steps to de-escalate the conflict, restore peace, and protect civilians," he tweeted.