Guinea's capital was rocked by the sound of heavy gunfire early Sunday near the presidential palace in Conakry, witnesses said.

Troops were seen in the streets of the capital city, raising security concerns in a country with a long history of military power grabs and coup attempts.

At least two people were injured as heavy gunfire broke out near the presidential palace, while military vehicles patrolled the streets, witnesses said and videos shared on social media showed.

It was not clear who was exchanging fire. A senior government official said 83-year-old President Alpha Conde was unharmed but gave no further details.

A military source said the gunfire involved angry members of the special forces, an elite army corps. The source did not say what caused the anger.

Another military source said the only bridge connecting the mainland to the Kaloum neighborhood, which houses most of the ministries and the presidential palace, had been sealed off and many soldiers, some heavily armed, were posted around the palace.

Three witnesses told Reuters they saw two civilians with gunshot wounds.

"I see groups of soldiers heading towards the presidency. There has been a lot of shooting," said Ousmane Camara, a resident of Kaloum.

A Reuters reporter saw two convoys of armored vehicles and pick-up trucks heading towards Conakry Autonomous Port, also near the palace. The convoy was accompanied by a white vehicle that appeared to be an ambulance.

Conde has faced mounting criticism ever since he sought a third term in office last year, saying the constitutional term limits did not apply in his case. He was ultimately reelected, but the move prompted violent street demonstrations, and the opposition said dozens were killed.

Guinea is among the world's poorest countries, despite its rich mineral resources, and has been beset by political instability for years.

Conde came to power in 2010 in the country’s first democratic elections since independence from France in 1958. Many saw his presidency as a fresh start for the mineral-rich country, which has been mired by decades of corrupt, authoritarian rule.

Opponents, though, say he has failed to improve the lives of Guineans.

In 2011, he survived an assassination attempt when mutinous soldiers fired at the palace.