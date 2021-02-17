Unidentified gunmen attacked a secondary school in Nigeria's Niger state early on Wednesday and abducted many students, the state governor's spokesperson said.

The attackers stormed the Government Science college in Kagara district around 2 a.m., overwhelming the school's security detail, local residents said.

The spokesperson said a mass abduction of students had occurred, without specifying how many had been taken. One pupil was killed when unknown gunmen attacked a school near the community of Kagara in Niger State on Wednesday morning, a local government spokesperson told Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) on condition of anonymity. The same spokesperson also said at least 44 were kidnapped, 26 pupils, three staff members and 12 family members of the school staff.

"Bandits went into Government Science College (GSC) Kagara last night and kidnapped hundreds of students and their teachers," another official, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue, told Agence France-Presse (AFP). "One of the kidnapped staff and some students managed to escape. The staff confirmed a student was shot dead during the kidnap operation," the official said.

The school targeted on Tuesday has around 1,000 students, and it was not immediately clear how many were taken. "A head count is underway to establish how many students were kidnapped," a security source told AFP. Troops with air support were tracking the bandits for a possible rescue operation, the source said.

The abduction comes three days after unknown gunmen kidnapped some 20 people on their way home from a wedding in the same state.

It was not immediately clear who had taken them. While the Boko Haram terrorists and a branch Daesh are active in northern Nigeria, kidnappings by other armed groups – mostly for ransom – are also common.

About 100 of more than 270 schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram from the town of Chibok in 2014 remain in captivity.