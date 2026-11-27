Kenyan cult leader Paul Mackenzie was convicted Thursday of terrorism-related offenses over the deaths of nearly 200 children who were starved to death on his orders in one of the deadliest cult-related mass killings in modern times.

A magistrate at the Tononoka Law Courts in the coastal city of Mombasa found Mackenzie guilty of engaging in organized criminal activity, radicalization, facilitating the commission of a terrorist act and possessing an article connected with an offense under Kenya's Prevention of Terrorism Act.

Mackenzie had pleaded not guilty to the charges. One of his lawyers said he would appeal following sentencing.

The latest conviction adds to a series of criminal cases arising from the 2023 Shakahola massacre, in which hundreds of people are believed to have died after following Mackenzie's apocalyptic teachings.

Mackenzie led an apocalyptic Christian church in a forest near Kenya's Indian Ocean coast, where he instructed followers to starve themselves and their children to death to reach heaven before the end of the world.

Earlier this month, a High Court judge sentenced him to 200 years in prison for his role in the deaths of nearly 200 children, imposing 100 years for murder by starvation and another 100 years for direct homicide.

On Wednesday, Mackenzie was also convicted of five counts of cruelty to children and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm at the Tononoka Children's Court. Magistrate Nelly Chepchirchir ruled that he had instructed parents in the Shakahola community to withhold food from their children until they died.

"The court finds that at Shakahola ... the first accused (Mackenzie) taught everyone there that they should fast until they died, and that the children should go first, then the women, and finally the men," Chepchirchir said.

Mackenzie appeared calm during the ruling, occasionally smiling. He was acquitted of other charges, including child torture, and is awaiting sentencing in the child cruelty case.

The full extent of the killings emerged in April 2023, when police began recovering bodies from Shakahola Forest near the coastal town of Malindi. Investigators believe the suspected death toll could reach 500, with victims reportedly including children buried alive or whose bodies were dumped in latrines.

Mackenzie's alleged instructions to his followers and the scale of the deaths shocked Kenya, prompting widespread calls for tighter government oversight of religious organizations. However, government-backed and Senate proposals aimed at regulating religious groups have yet to become law.

In 2023, President William Ruto said he accepted responsibility as head of state for the government's failure to prevent the deaths.

Mackenzie still faces a separate manslaughter case, with a court ruling expected Friday. Prosecutors have pursued multiple cases because the Shakahola killings involved different victims and alleged offenses, each requiring separate legal proceedings.

The massacre has drawn comparisons with other mass deaths linked to doomsday cults, including the 2000 killings of more than 700 people in Uganda and the 1978 Jonestown massacre in Guyana, where more than 900 people died after an American cult leader ordered followers to drink poison.