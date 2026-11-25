A rebel group led by former Congolese warlord Thomas Lubanga announced Tuesday that it would halt its advance toward Bunia, the capital of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's Ituri province, and withdraw from recently captured positions following days of heavy fighting with government forces.

The Convention for the Popular Revolution said the decision was partly based on commitments made during negotiations with the Congolese government, mediated by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

The announcement came a day after the rebels captured Iga-Barriere, a strategically important locality about 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) north of Bunia, forcing government troops to retreat toward the provincial capital.

Despite the declared withdrawal, the Congolese military accused the group of continuing attacks on its positions and civilians in Djugu territory, raising doubts about the prospects for an immediate end to the violence.

In a statement, the army said rebel fighters had attacked military positions in several localities, including Pacio, Mabanga and Liko, killing soldiers and civilians. It did not provide a casualty figure.

The renewed clashes have displaced thousands of civilians, who have fled their homes toward Bunia since the weekend, according to media reports. The rebels also reportedly captured the localities of Lopa and Linji on Sunday following fierce fighting.

The escalation comes despite recent diplomatic efforts to prevent further confrontation between Lubanga's group and the government of President Felix Tshisekedi.

On Oct. 9, Museveni hosted talks in Entebbe, Uganda, bringing together Lubanga and a delegation of senior Congolese government and military officials in an effort to revive dialogue.

Lubanga, a former leader of the Union of Congolese Patriots, was convicted by the International Criminal Court in 2012 of recruiting and using child soldiers during Congo's conflict. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison and released in March 2020 after serving his sentence.

Still under U.N. sanctions, Lubanga announced the formation of the Convention for the Popular Revolution in 2025, opening another front against Tshisekedi's government in the conflict-ridden east.

Ituri has long struggled with armed insurgencies and intercommunal violence, making it one of the country's most volatile provinces. It is also the epicenter of Congo's current Ebola outbreak, adding to the humanitarian challenges facing residents as renewed fighting drives more people from their homes.