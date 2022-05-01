President Cyril Ramaphosa was forced to quit his speech at a May Day event after angry miners stormed the stage on Sunday.

The protesters held up placards demanding a pay rise and chanted "Cyril must go" during a televised ceremony organized by the country's largest union at a stadium in the northern town of Rustenberg.

Police quickly pushed back the crowd, some of whom raised their fists or used hand gestures to demand money.

South Africa is the continent's leading power but its economy has been hit hard by the Covid crisis, and unemployment is at a record 35%.

Tension in the labor market has fuelled anti-foreigner sentiment and sporadic demonstrations.

Dressed in his usual leather jacket in the colors of the ruling ANC party, the head of state attempted to address the miners but was greeted by boos.

He was quickly led away from the stadium by police and his security.

The police told AFP they never commented on security issues concerning the presidency.

The Cosatu union that organized the event has more than two million members and is allied to the ANC.

The mining sector, which is in decline, still makes up 8% of the national economy and employs 450,000 people.

Miners often go on strike for higher pay and complain of exploitation by big firms.

In 2012, police opened fire on striking miners killing 34 people in the worst police shooting since the end of apartheid.