A country in Southern Africa, Lesotho on Wednesday confirmed its first coronavirus case, according to media reports.

The tiny mountain kingdom has become the last African country to register the virus.

The Health Ministry confirmed the case after conducting 597 tests so far.

The South Africa-based Eyewitness News website reported that the announcement came days after questions were raised about Lesotho's COVID-19 testing.

The death toll on the African continent due to coronavirus has gone up to 2,403 after 67 new fatalities were recorded over the last 24 hours, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of cases is now nearing 70,000 while almost 24,000 patients have recovered, according to the latest update.