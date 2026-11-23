The Tripoli-based Libyan Foreign Ministry denounced on Monday an Ukrainian attack on two Russian ships near the eastern city of Benghazi, asking for an explanation from Kyiv.

The attacks on Sunday, claimed by Kyiv, come as Ukraine steps up strikes against Russia far from the front lines of their war.

The attacks caused the Russian corvette Merkury to explode and sink at the port of Benghazi, while a dry cargo vessel was also hit.

Ukraine alleged that Russia was using it to transport weapons.

The foreign ministry of the U.N-recognized Libyan government was "following with grave concern and strong condemnation the statements made by the President of Ukraine regarding the conduct of military operations targeting Russian naval vessels," it said in a statement.

"The ministry categorically condemns the conduct of any foreign military operations within Libyan territory or territorial waters," it added.

It called on Kyiv to provide "official clarifications regarding the nature and scope" of its claimed operations.

Authorities in divided Libya's east also called on Monday for the U.N. to investigate claims that Ukrainian forces were present in the country's west, as they lodged a complaint over the Ukrainian attacks on the Russian ships.

Libya for years has been divided between a U.N.-recognized government in the west and a rival administration in the east backed by military commander and Russia ally Khalifa Haftar.

The two Libyan sides, which have been vying for nationwide governance, have traded blame for the Benghazi attacks.

The eastern administration, based in Benghazi, said the attacks violated Libyan sovereignty and called for an international investigation into "reports regarding the presence of Ukrainian personnel, experts or military units" in western Libya.

The eastern administration also said it would launch its own probe into the ship attacks together with Russia.

It said one of the vessels attacked had been en route back to Russia after a stop for refuelling and resupply.

"Russia enjoys good relations with the Libyan National Army (LNA) and its commander Haftar," said Hamish Kinnear of U.K.-based consultancy Verisk Maplecroft.

Moscow had "in recent years sought to boost its military presence in Libya, in part because Moscow's former hub in Syria is no longer as viable a base since the fall of Bashar Assad in 2024."

But the "successful targeting of a Russian warship berthed in LNA-controlled waters is a blow" both to Russia and Haftar, Kinnear said.

After the first of the two ship strikes, the Tripoli-based government said "hosting illicit foreign forces and granting them access to national facilities invites the spillover of external conflicts into the country".

Tripoli said it was alarmed by "risks posed by involving civilian ports and facilities in activities linked to external conflicts."

Ukraine on Monday claimed responsibility for the two attacks using naval drones.

Russia's war against Ukraine, which began with Moscow's 2022 full-scale invasion, has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions.