The warring factions in Sudan agreed on a new 24-hour cease-fire on Wednesday but fighting continued despite the pledge.

In a statement, the RSF said the 24-hour cease-fire would start at 6 p.m. local time (1600GMT).

"We affirm our full commitment to a complete cease-fire," it said.

The Sudanese army also agreed to the temporary cease-fire proposed by the RSF.

"The Sudanese Armed Forces agree to the cease-fire for 24 hours starting at 6 p.m. local time (1600 GMT) provided that the other party adheres to the cease-fire's terms," a military spokesman said in a statement.

Fierce clashes erupted near the presidential palace in Khartoum on Wednesday between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"The fighting is considered the most vicious since the outbreak of violence," an eyewitness told Anadolu.

The army confirmed that RSF fighters had attacked a number of sites in the capital, including the presidential palace.

A military statement said the RSF rebels sustained losses after their attack against the Presidential Guard was repelled.

The army said RSF members also looted the Central Bank headquarters in Khartoum and set it on fire.

On Tuesday, the two conflicting rivals agreed to a 24-hour cease-fire but traded accusations of violating the temporary truce.

At least 270 people have been killed and 2,600 others injured in armed clashes between the army and the RSF fighters since Saturday in Khartoum and its surrounding areas, according to the Health Ministry.

While the RSF accused the army of attacking its forces south of Khartoum with light and heavy weapons, the military said the paramilitary force was "spreading lies" and declared it a "rebel" group.

A disagreement between the two military rivals regarding military and security reform, which envisages the full participation of the RSF in the army, has turned into a hot conflict in the last few months.

The dispute between the two sides came to the surface last week, when the army said recent movements by the RSF had occurred without coordination and were illegal.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency in a move decried by political forces as a "coup."

Sudan's transitional period, which started in August 2019, was scheduled to end with elections in early 2024.