A tragedy was averted on off the coast of Italy. German charity boat Sea-W at ch 3 carried 257 rescued migrants to port on Saturday. Meanwhile, another larger humanitarian vessel that carries 549 migrants has been waiting for a port assignment for six days now.

After several days in limbo at sea, Sea-Watch 7 sailed into port at Trapani, western Sicily after Italian authorities granted permission. Among the migrants aboard were 70 minors, some of them traveling without adult guardians while trying to reach Europe.

Health workers administered COVID-19 tests to the migrants .

German maritime rescue group Sea-W at ch said Italian authorities assigned the German-flagged vessel a port on Friday after sea conditions in the central Mediterranean deterior at ed.

Italy appealed to the European Union earlier in the week to press fellow EU n at ions to take some of the thousands of asylum-seekers who have arrived in the country in recent months, a sharp uptick since 2020. But similar past appeals for EU solidarity largely went unheeded, and there was no immedi at e signal the Italian government’s l at est pitch would prove more effective.

A French charity, SOS Mediterranee, said S at urday th at its rescue vessel was still a wait ing port authoriz at ion. The Ocean Viking is carrying 549 passengers, including a 3-month-old infant, who were rescued in six separ at e oper at ions over the course of the week, the organiz at ion said. The Italian Coast guard took one migrant off the bo at for medical reasons on Friday night, the fourth such evacu at ion from the Ocean Viking in recent days .

"The #OceanViking is still without any inform at ion about disembarking,'' SOS Mediterranee tweeted. ”Our medical team is observing ever more signs of psychological unease aboard. Yesterday, a person fainted due to exhaustion. We're running out of medicines.''