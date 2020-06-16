The New York City Police Department said Tuesday it started an investigation into the possibility that three officers were poisoned at a Shake Shack in Lower Manhattan after their drinks were filled with bleach, NBC reports.

The members of the Bronx's 42nd Precinct had fallen sick after drinking about half of the shakes from the restaurant on Broadway and Fulton Street in downtown Manhattan while they were watching protests Monday night.

According to the NBC News investigative producer, Tom Winter, the substance in the drinks appears to be bleach.

“The NYPD is investigating an incident tonight involving the poisoning of 3 uniformed officers at a Shake Shake on 200 Broadway Street in Manhattan,” Winter wrote on his Twitter account.

“They say the officers are expected to recover after ingesting the substance in their drink,” he added.

The three officers were taken to Bellevue Hospital and received medical treatment. According to media reports, they are in stable condition.

The Police Benevolent Association (PBA) of the City of New York, which represents over 50,000 active and retired New York City police, said the officers “discovered that a toxic substance, believed to be bleach, had been placed in their beverages.”

“When NYC police officers cannot even take (a) meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level,” PBA President Patrick Lynch wrote.

After the incident, Shake Shack said it is "horrified by the reports of police officers injured."

"We are working with the police in their investigation right now," the restaurant wrote on social media.