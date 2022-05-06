At least four people died after a strong explosion rocked the Saratoga Hotel in the Cuban capital of Havana, causing serious damage to the hotel, the Cuban government reported.

"President Miguel Diaz Canel is at the Saratoga Hotel, where a strong explosion occurred," said the government on its Twitter account.

The government of Cuba confirmed that so far four people have died. "Search and rescue work continues in the hotel, where it is still possible that there are still people trapped."

Firefighters and police are at the scene looking for survivors. Videos have emerged of locals trying to rescue the wounded that are stuck under the rubble.

The Cuban government is reporting that the explosion was likely due to liquified gas work being done at the hotel.

Posts on social media showed the hotel building with serious damage and debris littered the street. Surrounding buildings were also damaged while buses and cars outside the hotel were destroyed.

The blast happened around 12:00 p.m local time at the Saratoga Hotel, located on the Paseo del Prado, in Old Havana. The building is located near the historic Capitolio building and a school, where children were evacuated.

People have posted videos showing large amounts of debris littering the street and smoke and flames coming from the building. People are seen running through the sector amidst confusion.