U.S. Police are investigating the death of an 86-year-old woman, suffering from dementia after finding her in a freezer in a nursing home Tuesday.

Sofiya Perel was reported missing by the staff at Maria Joseph Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Ohio's Trotwood, where she lived. After searching for her for over two hours, they called for assistance at around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Media outlet WHIO revealed that 911 received a call from the center saying, "The alarm didn't go off. We don't know how she got out."

Police search teams and a helicopter searched the area till 4 a.m. before finding her body in a freezer.

The cause of her death and who found her is not clear yet.

County Coroner, Dr. Kent Harshbarger said it would take at least eight weeks to carry out the necessary tests to determine the cause of her death.

Dementia is a syndrome that often causes forgetfulness and behavioral changes that reduce a person's ability to perform everyday activities. Around 50 million people across the globe suffer from this disease which normally affects older people.