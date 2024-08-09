All people aboard a Voepass plane were presumed dead after it crashed near a residential district in Brazil's Sao Paulo state on Friday.

The aircraft, which was traveling from Cascavel in southern Parana state to Sao Paulo's Guarulhos International Airport, crashed in the city of Vinhedo, according to images published by local media.

The airline VoePass confirmed in a statement that the plane was carrying 58 passengers and four crew members. The statement didn't say what caused the accident.

The aircraft was listed by flight tracker FlightRadar24 as an ATR 72-500 turboprop. ATR is jointly owned by Airbus and Italian aerospace group Leonardo.

Firefighters confirmed that the plane fell in the city of Vinhedo, but did not offer more details. The firefighter corps was dispatching teams to the crash site.

Brazilian television network GloboNews showed footage of a large area on fire and smoke coming out of an apparent plane fuselage in a residential area full of houses. Additional footage on GloboNews showed a plane drifting downward vertically, spiraling as it fell.

At an event in southern Brazil, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva asked the crowd to stand and observe a minute of silence.