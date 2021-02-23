At least 50 inmates died in riots at three prisons in Ecuador on Tuesday, police said.

The national police said on Twitter the death toll stood at "more than 50" prisoners after the unrest at facilities in Guayas, Azuay and Cotopaxi.

Eight people were killed at a detention center in the port city of Guayaquil, police chief Patricio Carrillo said on Tuesday.

A further two people were killed in riots in Cuenca.

Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno, also on Twitter, attributed the riots to "criminal organizations" engaged in "simultaneous acts of violence in several prisons."

The authorities, he said, "are acting to retake control."

The police did not state whether order had been restored after the violence broke out at prisons in the port city of Guayaquil in the southwest, and Cuenca and Latacunga in the Andes.

There had previously been riots in several prisons in the South American country. Violent clashes were also reported at the Cotopaxi prison. Police have deployed additional units to prisons in order to bring the situation under control.