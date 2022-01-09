A huge rock face collapsed and struck motorboats below, killing at least seven tourists in southeastern Brazil.

Three people were still missing, the fire brigade of the state of Minas Gerais said. More than 30 people were injured, four of whom remained in hospital on Sunday.

Video captured the moment on Saturday when a chunk of canyon wall came loose and plunged onto the leisure boats on Furnas Lake. It is believed that days of heavy rains destabilized the cliff face.

According to the fire brigade, two boats sustained direct hits. All of the dead were on a single boat named Jesus.

Dive teams were sent to the lake, located about 400 kilometers north of Sao Paulo, whose canyons are a popular destination in the region.

"We are experiencing the pain of a tragedy in our state today, triggered by the heavy rains that caused a rock wall at Lake Furnas in Capitolio to come loose," wrote the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema, on Twitter.

The Brazilian navy, which took part in the rescue operation, announced an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.