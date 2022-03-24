U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that Russia should be removed from the G-20 grouping of major economies over its invasion of Ukraine.

"I raised the possibility if that can't be done, if Indonesia and others do not agree, then we should in my view ask to have ... Ukraine ... attend the meetings as well," said Biden during a press conference in Brussels following a series of urgent NATO meetings on the Russia-Ukraine war.

The G-20, or Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental forum of 19 countries and the European Union that works on major global issues.

Biden and Western allies on Thursday pledged new sanctions and humanitarian aid in response to the continued assault in Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Stating that Putin was wrong to assume NATO would be divided over Ukraine, Biden said at a news conference that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has built greater unity within NATO, the EU and the Group of Seven economies.

Biden says of Putin, "He didn't think we could sustain this cohesion," adding that NATO has "never been more united than it is today."

NATO countries and other allies have imposed harsh sanctions against Russia, crippling that country's economy. Still, the EU has refrained from taking the same steps as the U.S. by banning oil and natural gas from Russia.

The summit, with a particular focus on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, reviewed the steps the alliance will take to strengthen its defense and deterrence.

During the summit, the leaders also discussed the steps and decisions to shape NATO's future prior to the Madrid summit that will be held in June to adopt its new Strategic Concept. NATO's long-term stance in Eastern Europe was also evaluated at the meeting. The leaders of member states held various bilateral meetings at NATO headquarters ahead of the summit and are expected to continue.