U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said he will ask Congress for a massive military aid package for Ukraine and Israel, in a televised address from the Oval office.

Biden did not name the value of the package, but U.S. media reported it would be more than $100 billion. The package would also include funds for Taiwan and U.S. border security. The White House is to announce the details Friday.

Biden's address focused on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Israel's war on Palestinians.

"We're going to make sure other hostile actors in the region know that Israel is stronger than ever and prevent this conflict from spreading," Biden said.

The package should also ensure that Ukraine can continue to defend itself against Russia.

Congress will have to approve the new funds. At present, however, legislative work in the U.S. is largely at a standstill because the House of Representatives has no speaker.

It is also uncertain whether such a package would have a chance of passing, as support for military aid to Ukraine has waned in the last 12 months.

Biden emphasised the importance of U.S. support for both countries.

"Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common: They both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy," the 80-year-old said.

On Wednesday, Biden traveled to Israel in a "solidarity" tour amid indiscriminate Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, in response to an incursion by Hamas on Oct. 7.

The U.S. sees itself as Israel's protecting power. Every year it supports the country with billions of dollars in military aid.

The U.S. is also considered Ukraine's most important ally in Kyiv's fight against the Russian invasion.