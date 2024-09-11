U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced more than $700 million in aid for Ukraine, with the goal of fortifying the country's energy grid, which is repeatedly hit by Russian attacks as a difficult winter approaches.

At a news conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Blinken said the assistance also would provide humanitarian support and pay for demining operations.

The $325 million in energy support in the package will help repair and restore Ukraine’s power generation facilities, provide emergency backup power and strengthen the physical security of energy infrastructure.

Some $290 million will fund food, water, shelter, health care and education programs for Ukrainians in need in the country and refugees outside the country. The remaining $102 million will be used for mine-removal activities.

Late last week, the U.S. announced it was sending $250 million more in weapons to Ukraine, including air defense missiles and artillery.

The rare joint visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy unfolded as Russia’s bigger and better-equipped army bears down on Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region and pounds the country with missiles, glide bombs and drones that claim many civilian casualties.

Lammy said the 2 1/2-year conflict is at a "critical” juncture following Ukraine's daring incursion last month into Russia’s Kursk region, even as it tries to defend against its neighbor’s aerial attacks on cities across the country.

"We convey the deepest condolences for the shocking attacks that we have seen, over the loss of civilian life, particularly women and children - horrific, barbaric, unbelievable,” Lammy said.

He noted that Britain is setting aside 3 billion pounds ($3.9 billion) a year to help Ukraine.

But relations between Ukraine and its Western partners have been increasingly strained by Kyiv’s repeated appeals for the West’s authorization to use long-range weapons from the United States and other allies to strike targets deeper inside Russia.

That issue has become more urgent given Russia’s latest reported acquisition of ballistic missiles from Iran, but Western leaders have balked at the request, fearing that, if granted, it could escalate the war.

U.S. President Joe Biden has allowed Ukraine to fire U.S.-provided missiles across the border into Russia in self-defense but has largely limited the distance they can be fired.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he hoped for changes to those limitations.

"Let’s count on some strong decisions, at least,” he said. "For us, it’s very important.”

He said he hoped to speak to Biden later this month, noting that U.S. military and financial support is crucial.

"We rely heavily on it, and frankly, we can’t prevail without it,” Zelenskyy said.

However, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last week pushed back on the idea that long-range strikes would be a game-changer.

"I don’t believe one capability is going to be decisive, and I stand by that comment,” Austin said at a meeting of allied military leaders in Germany. The Ukrainians have other means to strike long-range targets, he added.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told Lammy he hoped an agreement on using long-range assets "for strikes on the territory of our enemy” could be reached. "We hope for your help and support in this issue.”

Shmyhal described the meeting with Lammy in Kyiv as "intense” but gave no other details in his post on his Telegram channel.

A hard winter likely lies ahead for Ukraine. Its power grid is under severe strain after Russian missiles and drones knocked out around 70% of the country’s generation capacity.

Kyiv officials will also have to navigate the outcome of the U.S. election in November, which could produce important policy shifts in Washington. Former President Donald Trump said in a presidential debate Tuesday that he wants the war to end but did not clearly say he wants Ukraine to win.