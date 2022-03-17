Another American has died as a result of Russia's war in Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Thursday.

Blinken did not identify the victim, nor did he provide any circumstances that led to the death. The development comes after journalist Brent Renaud was killed on Sunday. At least two other American journalists have been injured in the war-torn country.

Local authorities in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv said in a Facebook post that an American citizen was killed during Russia's "heavy artillery attack on unarmed civilian residents of the city."

Russia began its war against Ukraine on Feb. 24. It has drawn international condemnation, led to sweeping financial sanctions and export controls on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 780 civilians have been killed and 1,252 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to the United Nations, which emphasizes that the true number is likely much higher.

More than 3.2 million people have also fled to neighboring countries, according to U.N. figures.