The United States Capitol Police said they were investigating a bomb threat near the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, and The Associated Press reported they were looking into a truck possibly containing explosives in the area, which is close to the Capitol and congressional office buildings.
"This is an active bomb threat investigation," the Capitol Police said on Twitter.
The Capitol Police asked anyone working in the Cannon congressional offices to leave and relocate to the neighboring Longworth building, while they had those in the Madison building bar themselves in their offices. The Jefferson Building, part of the Library of Congress, was also evacuated.
The House of Representatives and Senate are not currently in session.
"The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress," the Capitol Police wrote on Twitter. "Please stay away from this area."
