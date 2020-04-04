The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States has topped 300,000 and there have been more than 8,100 deaths, Johns Hopkins University reported on Saturday.

The Baltimore-based university, which has been keeping a running tally of global coronavirus numbers, said there are at least 300,915 confirmed virus cases in the U.S. and there have been 8,162 deaths.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Friday that his administration is encouraging many Americans to wear face masks in public as the number of cases in the country soars. He stressed that the recommendation is optional and is conceding he will not be complying with it.

Trump, who earlier had downplayed the pandemic's impact on the country, said Tuesday the White House is predicting between 100,000 and 240,000 people in the U.S. will die from coronavirus. The U.S. death toll is currently lower than those of Italy and Spain but above the 3,316 recorded for China, where the pandemic first emerged in December.

Trump says the week ahead will be “probably the toughest” for the U.S. with “a lot of death.”