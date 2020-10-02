U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife Jill have tested negative for coronavirus, their doctor said in a statement Friday.

“Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a statement.

It was feared that Biden could have contracted the coronavirus considering his recent debate with U.S. President Donald Trump, who tested positive along with his wife Melania.

After the test result, Biden will carry on with his campaign events, with his team confirming the former vice president will travel to Michigan Friday.

Biden is due to speak on his economic program in the industrialized northern state.