Following several warnings for spreading misinformation, especially concerning COVID-19, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had her Twitter account "permanently suspended" Sunday.

The far-right Georgia politician has pushed baseless conspiracy theories that questioned the safety of coronavirus vaccines and the efficacy of wearing face masks to mitigate the risk of infections.

Greene, one of former president Donald Trump's most vocal allies in Congress, recently made headlines for comparing coronavirus restrictions on public life to the persecution of Jews by the Nazis.

She refuses to wear a mask in the House of Representatives and has had to pay several fines as a result.

Greene had received several warnings from Twitter for spreading misinformation and the company had already suspended her personal account four times.

According to the company on Sunday, the fifth suspension is permanent. Greene's personal account (@mtgreenee) had just under half a million followers at last count. She continues to have access to her official Twitter account (@RepMTG) with nearly 400,000 followers.