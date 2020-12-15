The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday authorized the country's first rapid at-home test for COVID-19, which is available over-the-counter and produces a result in around 20 minutes.

The test, made by California-based Ellume, will sell for around $30 and the company plans to roll out 3 million units in January 2021.

The number of dead in the U.S. passed a staggering 300,000 on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University, with about 2,400 deaths and over 210,000 new cases per day on average.

The devastating toll is only expected to grow in coming weeks, fueled by holiday travel, family gatherings and lax adherence to mask-wearing and other precautions.