Authorities issued a tsunami warning on Thursday after a powerful earthquake struck off the coast of California.

The 7.0-magnitude quake was recorded at a depth of just 10 kilometers (six miles), almost 100 kilometers west-southwest of Ferndale, a small city in coastal Humboldt County near the Oregon border, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The tremor was felt as far south as San Francisco, where residents felt a rolling motion for several seconds. It was followed by smaller aftershocks.

"Based on preliminary earthquake parameters... hazardous tsunami are possible for coasts located within 300 KM of the earthquake epicenter," said a warning issued by the National Weather Service's Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu.

The warning noted that no areas had yet experienced any waves, but that anyone near a coastline should be alert to the possibility of danger.

The San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District, known as BART, has stopped traffic in all directions through the underwater tunnel between San Francisco and Oakland.

The San Francisco Zoo’s visitors have been evacuated as a result of the earthquake, the zoo said in a post on the social media platform X. The animals have been secured and staff has been moved to higher ground.

Throughout Northern California phones buzzed with a tsunami warning from the National Weather Service that said: "A series of powerful waves and strong currents may impact coasts near you. You are in danger.

Get away from coastal waters. Move to high ground or inland now. Keep away from the coast until local officials say it is safe to return."

At least 5.3 million people in California were under the tsunami warning, the USGS said in a yellow alert, which predicts localized but minimal damage.

More than 1.3 million people lived close enough to the quake that they could have felt it, the USGS estimated.