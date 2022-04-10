Mexicans headed to the ballot box on Sunday in a divisive national referendum initiated by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on whether he should step down or complete his six-year term.

While recall elections in other countries tend to be initiated by political opponents, Mexico's vote is the brainchild of Lopez Obrador, who enjoys an approval rating of nearly 60%.

The 68-year-old president, who was elected in 2018, cast his vote in front of the press with his wife at a polling station near the presidential palace.

As promised, he intentionally spoiled his ballot with the words "Long live Zapata!" in homage to a Mexican revolutionary hero.

"Let no one forget that the people are in charge," declared Lopez Obrador, who had vowed not to vote for himself to remain impartial but said it was important to take part.

Supporters of the referendum – the first of its kind in Mexico – say it is a way of increasing democratic accountability, giving voters the opportunity to remove the president due to loss of confidence.

"Now we have the chance to change what's not right. There have been presidents who, after being elected by the people, ended up serving other interests," Benigno Gasca, a 57-year-old mathematician and musician, told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

But critics see it as expensive propaganda and an unnecessary distraction from the many challenges facing the country, including drug-related violence, poverty and the rising cost of living.

"It's a useless exercise – money thrown away," said Laura Gonzalez, a 62-year-old retired teacher.

President Lopez Obrador, a pugnacious leftist who has governed since December 2018, is the architect of the first so-called recall referendum in modern Mexico, and critics and supporters alike expect him to win easily.

The vote has fueled speculation it could open the door to extending presidential term limits in a country where the head of state is allowed to serve only a single six-year period.

Lopez Obrador denies he wants to extend his term, but he has used the referendum to fire up supporters and pan the opposition, many of whose leaders have encouraged Mexicans to ignore the vote as a propaganda exercise for the president.

Opinion polls suggest that turnout is likely to fall short of the 40% threshold required to make the ballot binding, although Lopez Obrador has said he will respect the outcome regardless.