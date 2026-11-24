Mexico will prosecute alleged drug lord Fausto Isidro Meza, known as "El Chapo Isidro," despite a U.S. extradition request, a senior Mexican official said Monday, a decision that could further strain already tense relations between the two countries.

Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch confirmed earlier Monday that Washington had requested Meza's extradition following his capture Friday in the northern state of Sinaloa.

Asked whether Meza would be handed over to U.S. authorities, Attorney General Ernestina Godoy said: "We are going to put him on trial in this country."

Meza, who was among the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives before his arrest, is accused by U.S. authorities of leading a major drug trafficking network responsible for moving heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl across the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, he faces six charges, including operating a continuing criminal enterprise, narcoterrorism, conspiracy to launder money and weapons offenses.

Mexican prosecutors said Monday that Meza also faces domestic charges involving weapons offenses and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.

Mexican forces captured Meza in Guasave, Sinaloa, in an operation that authorities said triggered fierce clashes with gunmen attempting to free him.

Defense Minister Ricardo Trevilla said troops came under attack after surrounding the property where Meza was hiding. Mexican officials said four soldiers and 16 suspected gunmen were killed. Authorities later cleared roadblocks and seized vehicles used by the attackers.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said U.S. authorities provided intelligence support but did not participate directly in the operation.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum attends a daily news conference at the National Palace, Mexico City, Mexico, Nov. 24, 2026. (AA Photo)

Officials added that U.S. surveillance drones had been authorized to help track Meza before the raid, despite sensitivities surrounding U.S. anti-drug operations in Mexico in recent months.

In April, two CIA officers were killed in a car crash in the northern state of Chihuahua following a counter-narcotics operation that Mexican federal authorities later said they had not authorized.

U.S. and Mexican authorities say Meza rose through the Beltran Leyva organization before establishing his own trafficking group, which the FBI says operated for years in Sinaloa and along routes supplying the U.S. drug market.

His arrest is the latest in a series of high-profile anti-cartel operations in Mexico, including the February killing of Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, as U.S. President Donald Trump presses the Sheinbaum government to intensify its crackdown on organized crime.