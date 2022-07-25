Police reported several victims after mass shootings in Canada's British Columbia province on Monday.

Authorities had earlier issued an emergency alert for multiple shootings in the city of Langley and asked residents to stay alert and away from the area of the incident.

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police spokesperson said there were "several victims" in the incident. The statement did not specify the number.

The spokesperson said there were no further details available when asked how many of the victims were injured and how many were deceased. Another police spokesperson said investigators from the Lower Mainland major crimes and an integrated homicide investigation team had been brought in.

Police in Langley, a suburb of Vancouver, said they responded to "multiple reports of shots fired with several victims and several different scenes throughout the City of Langley, and one scene in the Township of Langley" and asked the public to remain out of several areas, including the parking lot of a casino and a bus stop.

In an alert sent to B.C. residents' phones, police said the shootings involved "transient victims." The alert said the suspect was described as a white man in overalls and a camouflage T-shirt.

A Reuters eyewitness saw two black SUVs, similar to those used by police emergency response teams, in a ditch near one of the shooting sites. One vehicle had bullet holes in the windshield.

Police closed off the main route through the center of the city. Authorities later issued a cellphone alert saying the suspect was in custody.

Authorities initially said they were unsure if the shooter acted alone. But police later said the man in custody is believed to be solely responsible.

A homicide team confirmed on social media that its investigators deployed to Langley to help the mounted police.

Yellow police tape surrounded a sandwich shop and a parking lot in Langley at the scene of one of the shootings. A black tent was set up over one of the crime scenes.

Langley is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Vancouver.

Mass shootings are less common in Canada than in the United States. The deadliest gun rampage in Canadian history happened in 2020 when a man disguised as a police officer shot people in their homes and set fires across the province of Nova Scotia, killing 22 people.

The country overhauled its gun-control laws after an attacker named Marc Lepine killed 14 women and himself in 1989 at Montreal's Ecole Polytechnique college.

It is now illegal to possess an unregistered handgun or any kind of rapid-fire weapon in Canada. To purchase a weapon, the country also requires training, a personal risk assessment, two references, spousal notification and criminal record checks.