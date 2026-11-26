New York declared a state of emergency Thursday for southern areas of the state, including New York City and Long Island, as a powerful storm battered the U.S. East Coast, disrupting Thanksgiving festivities and holiday travel.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced the emergency Wednesday, warning that damaging winds and heavy rain could cause power outages and make travel hazardous. The office also warned of coastal flooding in New York City and parts of Long Island.

Macy’s postponed its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City until Saturday. In Philadelphia, organizers canceled the street parade and replaced it with a live television broadcast.

More than 70 million people from Georgia to Massachusetts were under wind alerts, with gusts of 50 to 70 mph (80 to 113 kph) forecast in some areas, ABC News reported. In Ocean City, Maryland, strong winds tore the roof off a building Thursday morning, local police said.

Forecasters warned of moderate to major coastal flooding from Virginia to New York, with high water potentially cutting off some neighborhoods and making roads impassable. New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill declared a statewide emergency, and authorities in Atlantic City urged residents in flood-prone areas to leave voluntarily.

About 563,000 utility customers nationwide were without power as of 11 a.m. local time in New York, according to PowerOutage.us figures reported by Axios. Virginia and Missouri were among the hardest-hit states.

FlightAware tallied 844 cancellations and 596 delays Thursday for flights within, into or out of the US. The National Weather Service said strong winds, poor visibility and turbulence could affect flights at eastern U.S. airports into Friday morning. American, Delta, Southwest and United offered free rebooking on some routes.

Snow fell in parts of Missouri and western Tennessee. Up to 14 inches (36 centimeters) was reported near Kellogg, Missouri, southeast of St. Louis, according to The Weather Channel.

On the West Coast, strong winds and unusually high tides flooded parts of coastal California and damaged a municipal pier in Pacifica. Marin County officials issued an evacuation warning for beachfront properties in Stinson Beach.

In South Florida, the National Weather Service in Miami said conditions were turning drier after heavy rain earlier in the week. It warned that minor to moderate coastal flooding remained possible around high tide Thursday.