Severe Thanksgiving storms battered parts of the United States on Thursday, bringing torrential rain, powerful winds, coastal flooding and heavy snowfall that disrupted holiday travel, caused widespread power outages and forced the postponement of Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade.

More than 800,000 homes and businesses were without electricity by Thursday afternoon, most of them in states along the East Coast, according to outage tracking website PowerOutage.us. Flight disruptions also mounted, with FlightAware reporting about 1,700 delayed flights to or from U.S. destinations and more than 400 cancellations by midday.

Macy’s postponed its traditional Thanksgiving parade until Saturday because of concerns that strong winds could make it dangerous to maneuver the event’s enormous balloons through the narrow, wind-swept streets between Manhattan’s skyscrapers.

The storm brought particularly severe conditions to the East Coast, where heavy rainfall, strong winds and rising tides flooded communities from North Carolina to New Jersey.

New Jersey was placed under a state of emergency by Gov. Mikie Sherrill on Wednesday night. Parts of New York were also under emergency declarations issued by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The National Weather Service issued wind advisories stretching from northern Georgia through much of the mid-Atlantic region and southern New England.

In New York City, two people had to be rescued from their vehicles because of flooding, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Thursday morning. He urged residents to avoid walking, cycling or driving through flooded areas.

"There is no destination worth your safety," Mamdani said.

Coastal communities in New Jersey experienced some of the most severe flooding as high tide coincided with the storm. Roads were inundated, emergency crews rescued motorists trapped in floodwaters, and residents faced the prospect of spending Thanksgiving dealing with property damage.

Avalon, a coastal borough at the southern end of New Jersey's Atlantic shoreline, was experiencing some of the worst flooding in its history, according to Borough Business Administrator Scott J. Wahl.

Wahl compared the conditions with Hurricane Sandy, which devastated parts of the East Coast in 2012, saying Thursday's flooding had not quite reached that storm's severity.

Floodwaters carried debris onto roads, while several motorists had to be rescued after driving around barricades and entering submerged areas. No injuries were reported, Wahl said.

In nearby Ocean City, resident Lance Miller, 54, said floodwaters had reached about a foot deep in his neighborhood, making even a short drive to the supermarket potentially dangerous.

"Destroy your car," Miller said of what could happen to vehicles attempting to navigate the flooded roads.

"I wouldn't do that, I'm a car guy," he added.

Miller said he planned to remain indoors and celebrate Thanksgiving with his wife and daughter. However, some of his friends were less fortunate, with floodwaters entering their homes and leaving them facing cleanup work.

"So they're dealing with cleanup, you know," he said.

The Margate City Fire Department, near Atlantic City, shared video on Facebook showing water rushing through the city's streets even before the heaviest rainfall began.

A firefighter described the incoming tide as particularly powerful, noting that it was still about an hour away from its peak. Floodwaters were approaching houses, while businesses placed sandbags outside their entrances to limit damage.

The dangerous conditions also forced the temporary closure of major transportation routes.

The nearly 18-mile (29-kilometer) Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in southern Virginia was closed for several hours Thursday morning because of high winds. In North Carolina, NC 12, the only highway connecting Hatteras Island in the Outer Banks to the mainland, was shut after seawater breached protective dunes and covered the two-lane road.

In Maryland, nearly 2 million water customers in Montgomery and Prince George's counties were asked to conserve water because intermittent power disruptions associated with the storm affected water system operations.

The severe weather also triggered several brief tornado warnings Thursday, including one for a rare tornado southeast of Seattle, Washington.

While the East Coast dealt with flooding and strong winds, a separate winter storm brought heavy snowfall to parts of Missouri and Illinois.

St. Louis recorded 7.3 inches (18.5 centimeters) of snow, while Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, received 14 inches.

Heavy snowfall also caused structural damage in Wentzville, Missouri, where the roof of an ice arena partially collapsed at about 3:00 a.m. Thursday.

The building, which hosts hockey games and other ice skating activities, was empty when the roof gave way, according to Mike Lueck, the city's Parks and Recreation director. The facility will remain closed until further notice.

Meanwhile, flooding continued along the Pacific coast, where powerful winds and unusually high tides sent waves crashing into coastal communities. The National Weather Service said the conditions were expected to persist through Friday.

Record-breaking tides prompted evacuations in several California counties, stretching from Humboldt County in the north through the San Francisco Bay Area to Ventura County near Los Angeles.

The phenomenon, known as king tides, continued to produce exceptionally high water levels along the West Coast.

In Pacifica, California, video showed a massive wave tearing away part of the city's pier on Wednesday and carrying the damaged section into the ocean. Officials had already closed the L-shaped structure during the summer after discovering cracks.

The rough conditions also disrupted rail services along the California coast.

Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner announced more than a dozen service changes on social media Thursday morning, including disruptions caused by damage to railway infrastructure.

The operator said trains could not travel through San Clemente because of track damage. Services between Irvine and Oceanside were also suspended because high tides had caused washouts.

Further suspensions affected routes from San Diego north to Oceanside and onward to Los Angeles International Airport, adding to transportation difficulties during one of the busiest holiday travel periods of the year.