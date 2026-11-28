As millions of American families gathered to celebrate Thanksgiving, one of the country's biggest holidays, U.S. President Donald Trump used the occasion Thursday to launch a fresh attack on liberals, immigrants and a federal agency.

In a 461-word post on his Truth Social platform, Trump extended holiday greetings to people he accused of pushing the country toward fraud, failure and criminality, taking aim at his political opponents in a message that departed sharply from the holiday's traditional spirit.

"I would like to wish a very Happy Thanksgiving to all of those people that have worked so hard to bring our Country to the Radical Far Left," Trump wrote.

The Republican president delivered the message while spending the family-oriented holiday at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was also expected to speak with U.S. service members later Thursday from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

In the holiday message, Trump accused his own government of falsifying U.S. economic data. He warned of efforts by unnamed individuals to impose Muslim religious law and forcibly redistribute private property. He also portrayed large numbers of U.S. immigrants and people of Somali descent as unemployed or involved in criminal activity.

Trump offered no evidence to support the claims, some of which echoed his longstanding political talking points. The U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The president also defended his White House renovation projects, saying reporters and members of the public had misunderstood them.

Trump's Republican Party suffered heavy losses in the Nov. 3 midterm elections and will relinquish control of both chambers of Congress in January.