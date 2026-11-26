U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he had urged Russian President Vladimir Putin during recent talks in China to halt military aggression across Europe to pave the way for a swift peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.

"I really believe this is a strong possibility - thousands of people are being killed each and every month, a complete bloodbath - and will be a great tribute to everyone," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump held bilateral talks with Putin, as well as a trilateral meeting that included Chinese President Xi Jinping on Nov. 19 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

While the three leaders issued a joint declaration pledging to reduce nuclear risks and reform the UN, the summit produced no immediate breakthrough on ending the Ukraine war.

In a separate post, Trump also shared a statement about his closed-door meeting on Wednesday night with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

The joint statement urged Russia to avoid any actions that "intentionally, or unintentionally" expand the war, stressing the need to secure a "peaceful resolution" as "rapidly" as possible.