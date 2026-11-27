U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he had urged Russian President Vladimir Putin during talks last week to halt military aggression across Europe, expressing hope that the move could pave the way for a swift agreement to end the war in Ukraine.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he had spent considerable time discussing the issue with Putin during their meeting in China, urging the Russian leader to pull back from military actions targeting territories across Europe.

"I would like to see President Putin pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe, in the hopes that a Deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly," Trump wrote.

He described the prospect of a rapid agreement as a strong possibility, warning that thousands of people were being killed every month in what he called a "COMPLETE BLOODBATH."

Trump has repeatedly called for a negotiated settlement to end Russia's war in Ukraine, which began with Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

However, his reference to military aggression against territories "throughout Europe" appeared to extend beyond the fighting in Ukraine. He did not specify which territories or military activities he was referring to.

Later Thursday, Trump reiterated his belief that Putin wanted to reach an agreement. However, Trump, who has often emphasized personal relationships in diplomacy, said animosity between the Russian leader and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was making negotiations difficult.

"The biggest problem to that settlement is the fact that you have two leaders that really hate each other," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, where he was spending the Thanksgiving holiday.

Trump said he did not know whether Putin would attend next month's G20 meeting in Florida and expressed doubt that the Russian leader would want to participate in the Dec. 14-15 summit.

"If it were up to me, I'd like to have him," Trump said.

The Kremlin said Thursday that no decision had been made on Putin's participation in the summit.

Poland, a NATO member, accused Russia this week of deliberately violating Polish airspace. Estonia recently linked an arson attack to Russia's military intelligence service.

Trump met with Putin last week in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the APEC leaders' meeting, as part of his administration's diplomatic efforts to address the war in Ukraine and broader security issues. He also participated in a trilateral summit with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Trump administration has argued that direct engagement with both leaders could help ease global tensions, while critics have questioned whether Washington is applying sufficient pressure on Moscow to end the conflict.

Trump's son-in-law and diplomatic envoy, Jared Kushner, praised Putin on Wednesday as a "grandmaster of politics" and a "historic figure" during a podcast interview with Mathias Döpfner, chief executive of German media group Axel Springer.

Kushner argued that Putin had shown "restraint" by refraining from using nuclear weapons despite the risk of a dramatic escalation of the war in Ukraine. He also said he believed Putin wanted peace and improved relations with the United States.