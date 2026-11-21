President Donald Trump turned a White House press briefing into an informal showcase of potential Republican presidential contenders Friday, putting Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the spotlight before jokingly suggesting that his new chief of staff, Stephen Miller, could also run in 2028.

During the 90-minute briefing, Trump repeatedly brought Vance and Rubio to the lectern, giving both men opportunities to defend his policies and highlight his administration's achievements. The two potential successors stood behind the president throughout the event, appearing conscious that their every reaction was being watched.

The spectacle took another turn when Trump invited Miller, one of his closest advisers and the architect of his administration's aggressive immigration crackdown, to address reporters.

After Miller delivered an enthusiastic defense of Trump's presidency, the president declared that he had performed better than the two men widely considered leading contenders for the Republican nomination in 2028.

"We have breaking news, he was better than these two guys," Trump said, gesturing toward Vance and Rubio.

Turning to Miller, he added: "Do you wanna run for president?"

Trump also described Miller as "the most powerful man in the world," further fueling the impression that Friday's briefing was as much about the Republican Party's political future as it was about the administration's current agenda.

The exchange came as speculation intensifies over who will inherit Trump's political movement when he leaves office.

Vance had long been viewed as the leading potential successor, but his position has faced questions following disagreements with Trump over the war in Iran and the political fallout from the Republicans' disappointing performance in the midterm elections.

Rubio, meanwhile, has seen his standing improve, positioning himself as another prominent figure in the emerging contest.

Neither man has confirmed plans to seek the presidency. Rubio has previously said he would not run if Vance decided to enter the race, while both have publicly maintained that they enjoy a close friendship.

Trump, who retains considerable influence among Republican voters despite his party's midterm setbacks, has repeatedly praised both men without clearly endorsing either as his preferred successor. His support could prove decisive in a Republican primary, making their appearances alongside him politically significant.

Friday's briefing offered a particularly public illustration of that dynamic.

Vance spoke first, explaining why he had remained in Washington while Trump, Rubio and other senior officials traveled to the Philippines and China for international engagements.

He compared his responsibilities to those of the child left behind in the movie "Home Alone," joking that he had to "stay back and hold down the fort," albeit "with better food and more gold" at the White House.

"So, I missed you, sir," Vance told Trump before praising the president's economic leadership.

But the vice president faced a more difficult moment when reporters questioned whether the military campaign against Iran had been worth its political cost.

Trump had previously said he would make the same decision again, while Vance had suggested that the conflict contributed to the Republicans' midterm losses.

Vance acknowledged that his assessment of the political consequences was "fine" and "accurate," but stopped short of directly endorsing the decision to attack Iran.

"I think the president is the one who makes the decision, and the president has said he would do it again," he said.

Asked whether the operation had been worth it, Vance appeared uncomfortable, emphasizing his responsibility to support the president rather than offering an independent assessment.

"My view is that my goal and my job is to support the president of the United States," he said.

Trump, meanwhile, appeared amused by the prospect of choosing between his two most prominent potential successors.

When a journalist asked whether Vance or Rubio would make a better president, Trump responded with a chuckle: "Oh, let me give you the answer to that."

He did not provide an answer, leaving the question hanging as the reporter moved on.

Rubio, who stood behind Trump for much of the briefing, appeared more restless than his vice presidential counterpart. He repeatedly shifted his position, adjusted his tie and at one point pulled a note from his breast pocket.

When his turn came to speak, the secretary of state delivered a rapid account of Trump's recent Asia trip, defending the president's meetings with the leaders of China and Russia.

He argued that maintaining working relationships with powerful countries was essential to international stability, even when their leaders had sharply different political systems and interests.

"If these leaders can't get along and can't engage with one another and don't have a positive relationship, it is impossible to get anything good done for the country and the safety of the world," Rubio said.

Vance, by comparison, largely remained still throughout the briefing, occasionally laughing at Trump's remarks while keeping his hands clasped in front of him.

The two men also presented a strikingly coordinated appearance, standing almost shoulder to shoulder in navy blue suits, white shirts and red ties. Their matching outfits created a symmetrical backdrop for Trump, although Vance stood noticeably taller than Rubio.

The prolonged appearance also tested their endurance. Both men remained standing behind the president for the entire 90 minutes, a period longer than many State of the Union addresses, during which the vice president and House speaker typically flank the president while seated or standing only briefly.

The carefully staged spectacle was not entirely new. Trump has previously used public appearances to showcase Vance and Rubio, including inviting both men to serve as acting White House press secretaries on separate occasions.

The president has also asked audiences to compare the two, occasionally testing their popularity and political appeal in conversations with supporters.

Trump's background as the host of the reality television show "The Apprentice" has added another dimension to the public displays, with the president appearing comfortable turning political appearances into contests among senior members of his administration.

The latest episode came just weeks after Trump named Miller to replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff on Nov. 6, marking the first major personnel reshuffle following the Republicans' heavy midterm losses.

Miller, a longtime Trump loyalist who helped shape the administration's hard-line immigration policies, used his appearance to offer an expansive endorsement of the president's record.

"What President Trump has achieved over the last two years is more than any president has achieved by far in American history," he said.