U.S. President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year in the White House, according to a report published in The New York Times Sunday.

Trump has fiercely guarded his tax filings, becoming the only president in modern times not to make them public.

The details of the report filings complicate Trump’s description of himself as a shrewd and patriotic businessman, revealing instead a series of financial losses and income from abroad that could conflict with his responsibilities as president.

Trump’s financial disclosures indicated he earned at least $434.9 million in 2018, but his tax filings reported a $47.4 million loss.

Furthermore, the fact that the president paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for office and paid no income taxes for 10 of the last 15 years – largely because he "reported losing much more money than he made," according to the Times – threatens to undercut a key tenet of his appeal among blue-collar voters ahead of November's U.S. election.