U.S. President Donald Trump announced a bipartisan legislative push to revive the domestic film and television industry, seeking to introduce tax incentives to lure productions back to the country and reverse the flow of entertainment jobs and investment overseas.

In a statement, Trump said he was working with Republican and Democratic lawmakers on the proposed Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act, aimed at restoring the country's competitiveness as a global production hub.

Trump blamed generous tax incentives offered by foreign governments for the relocation of American film and television productions, particularly to Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

“Hollywood, and so many other places, have been virtually ‘emptied out’ by the Tax Incentives, and much more, given by other Countries,” Trump said.

The president said the proposed legislation would benefit hundreds of thousands of blue-collar workers across the entertainment industry, where productions support employment in areas ranging from construction and transportation to lighting, sound and set design.

Trump also argued that the economic activity generated by bringing productions back to the U.S. would outweigh the cost of the proposed tax incentives, claiming the government would recover 10 times its investment through increased Treasury revenues. He did not provide figures or an economic assessment to substantiate the projection.

The legislative effort involves a broad group of lawmakers from both parties, including Republican Sens. Tim Scott, John Cornyn and Steve Daines, as well as Democratic Sens. Adam Schiff, Raphael Warnock, Alex Padilla and Mark Warner.

House lawmakers, including Republican Rep. Jason Smith and Democratic Rep. Linda Sanchez, are also involved, according to Trump.

The president emphasized the bipartisan nature of the initiative, noting that much of the economic activity he said was being lost to foreign competitors originated in Democratic-led states.

Trump said meetings with congressional leaders from both parties were being arranged regularly and urged lawmakers to finalize the legislation swiftly.

“It was MADE IN AMERICA, and must STAY IN AMERICA,” he said, referring to the entertainment industry.

The president did not disclose the proposed value of the tax incentives, eligibility requirements or a timeline for the legislation's passage.

The initiative follows years of disruption in Hollywood, where the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2023 writers' and actors' strikes and subsequent cuts in streaming investment have placed considerable pressure on production activity.

The U.S. faces growing competition from established international production hubs, including Canada, Britain and Australia, which offer financial incentives alongside developed studio infrastructure and skilled workforces. Unlike countries with nationwide production incentives, the U.S. has largely relied on state-level programs, with California, Georgia and New York competing to attract major productions. Trump previously proposed imposing tariffs on foreign-made films, while the latest initiative seeks to address the industry's challenges through domestic financial incentives rather than trade restrictions.