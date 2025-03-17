The U.S. President Donald Trump said he plans to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and discuss ending the war in Ukraine, after positive talks between U.S. and Russian officials in Moscow.

"We want to see if we can bring that war to an end," Trump told reporters on Air Force One during a late flight back to the Washington area from Florida. "Maybe we can, maybe we can't, but I think we have a very good chance.

"I'll be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday. A lot of work's been done over the weekend."

Trump is trying to win Putin's support for a 30-day ceasefire proposal that Ukraine accepted last week, as both sides continued trading heavy aerial strikes through the weekend and Russia moved closer to ejecting Ukrainian forces from their months-old foothold in the western Russian region of Kursk.

There was no immediate response from the Kremlin to a request for comment from Reuters.

The Kremlin said on Friday that Putin had sent Trump a message about his ceasefire plan via U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, who held talks in Moscow, expressing "cautious optimism" that a deal could be reached to end the three-year conflict.

In separate appearances on Sunday TV shows in the United States, Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Trump's national security adviser, Mike Waltz, emphasized that there were still challenges to be worked out before Russia agrees to a ceasefire, much less a final peaceful resolution to the war.

Asked on ABC whether the U.S. would accept a peace deal in which Russia was allowed to keep stretches of eastern Ukraine that it has seized, Waltz replied,"Are we going to drive every Russian off of every inch of Ukrainian soil?" He added that the negotiations had to be grounded in "reality."

Rubio told CBS a final peace deal would "involve a lot of hard work, concessions from both Russia and Ukraine," and that it would be difficult to even begin those negotiations "as long as they're shooting at each other."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that he saw a good chance to end the Russian war after Kyiv accepted the U.S. proposal for a 30-day interim ceasefire.

However, Zelenskiy has consistently said that the sovereignty of his country is not negotiable and that Russia must surrender the territory it has seized. Russia seized the Crimea peninsula in 2014 and now controls most of four eastern Ukrainian regions since it invaded the country in 2022.

Russia demands 'ironclad' guarantees

Russia will seek "ironclad" guarantees in any peace deal that NATO nations exclude Kyiv from membership and that Ukraine will remain neutral, a Russian deputy foreign minister said in remarks published on Monday.

In a broad-ranging interview with the Russian media outlet Izvestia that made no reference to the ceasefire proposal, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that any long-lasting peace treaty on Ukraine must meet Moscow's demands.

"We will demand that ironclad security guarantees become part of this agreement," Izvestia cited Grushko as saying.

"Part of these guarantees should be the neutral status of Ukraine, the refusal of NATO countries to accept it into the alliance."

Putin has said his military incursion into Ukraine was because NATO's creeping expansion threatened Russia's security. He has demanded that Ukraine drop its NATO ambitions, that Russia keeps control of all Ukrainian territory seized, and that the size of the Ukrainian army be limited. He also wants Western sanctions eased and a presidential election in Ukraine, which Kyiv says is premature while martial law is in force.

Peacekeepers

Trump, who has upended U.S. policy by shifting closer to Moscow, has described Ukraine as being more difficult to work with than Russia. He held an explosive meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last month that ended with the Ukrainian leader leaving the White House early.

But Ukraine's acceptance of a proposed ceasefire has now put the onus on Russia to cede to Trump's demands and will test the U.S. president's more positive view of Putin.

Ukraine's allies in Europe and Britain have said that any ceasefire and ultimate peace agreement must be negotiated with Ukraine involved in talks.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Saturday that Western allies other than the U.S. were stepping up preparations to support Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire with Russia, with defence chiefs set to firm up "robust plans" next week.

Britain and France both have said that they are willing to send a peacekeeping force to monitor any ceasefire in Ukraine.

Russia has ruled out peacekeepers until the war has ended.

"It does not matter under what label NATO contingents were to be deployed on Ukrainian territory: be it the European Union, NATO, or in a national capacity," Grushko said.

"If they appear there, it means that they are deployed in the conflict zone with all the consequences for these contingents as parties to the conflict," he said.

"We can talk about unarmed observers, a civilian mission that would monitor the implementation of individual aspects of this agreement, or guarantee mechanisms. In the meantime, it's just hot air."

French President Emmanuel Macron said in remarks published on Sunday that the stationing of peacekeeping troops in Ukraine is a question for Kyiv to decide and not Moscow.