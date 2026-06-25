A powerful earthquake sequence off Venezuela’s northern coast has left widespread destruction and triggered a fast-moving international relief response, with the Turkish Red Crescent moving quickly into coordination mode alongside global partners and signaling readiness to deploy aid.

The disaster unfolded late on Wednesday, when a magnitude 7.2 quake struck near the coastal region of Moron in Carabobo state, followed just seconds later by a stronger 7.5 mainshock.

The shallow depth of both quakes intensified shaking across a wide area, including the capital Caracas, where residents rushed into the streets as buildings swayed and power disruptions were reported in several districts.

Seismologists described the second quake as one of the strongest in Venezuela in over a century, with comparisons drawn to historic offshore events in the region.

The U.S. Geological Survey noted the combination of magnitude, depth, and proximity to populated coastal zones as factors that significantly raised the risk of severe damage.

The impact was immediate and widespread.

Residential buildings collapsed in parts of coastal cities and Caracas suburbs, roads cracked, and sections of transport and public infrastructure were damaged, including reported disruption near Simon Bolivar International Airport.

A brief tsunami warning issued for parts of the Caribbean was later withdrawn, but aftershocks continued to rattle already unstable structures.

Authorities declared a state of emergency as rescue teams worked through debris in multiple provinces, including La Guaira and Carabobo.

People walk past a collapsed building following an earthquake, Caracas, Venezuela, June 25, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Early casualty estimates remain fluid, ranging from dozens to more than 100 deaths, with hundreds injured and fears the toll could rise as communication improves in isolated areas. Search and rescue operations are being complicated by damaged roads and ongoing seismic activity.

In the aftermath, Turkish Red Crescent immediately established contact with Venezuelan Red Cross to assess needs and coordinate possible assistance.

The move is part of standard emergency protocols within the global Red Cross and Red Crescent network, which activates cross-border support during large-scale disasters.

Turkish Red Crescent President Fatma Meriç Yılmaz speaks during the presentation of the Palestine Special Award at the organization’s headquarters, Ankara, Türkiye, June 6, 2026. (AA Photo)

Turkish Red Crescent President Fatma Meriç Yılmaz said the organization remains in constant communication with local counterparts and is preparing specialized teams for potential deployment, depending on official requests and field assessments.

Those teams are trained for earthquake response, including emergency medical support, shelter coordination, food distribution, logistics, and psychosocial assistance for survivors.

The operation is being coordinated alongside the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, which has activated support mechanisms to assist Venezuelan responders already stretched by the scale of the disaster.