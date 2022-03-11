United States President Joe Biden on Friday said his country will revoke Russia's "permanent normal trade relations" status to punish Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

The change, which Biden said was being taken in concert with moves by U.S. allies, would pave the way for the U.S. to impose tariffs on a wide range of Russian goods, heightening pressure on an economy on the brink of a deep recession.

"The U.S. and our allies and partners continue in lockstep to ramp up the economic pressures on Putin and to further isolate Russia on the global stage," Biden said at the White House in announcing the move to be taken jointly with NATO allies, the G-7 and European Union.

In addition to downgrading Russia's trade status and banning some imports, Washington will also stop the export of certain luxury goods that are purchased by Russian elites, including high-end watches, apparel, alcohol and luxury vehicles.

"The elites who sustain Putin’s war machine should no longer be able to reap the gains of this system and squander the resources of the Russian people," the White House statement said.

More Russian elites and their family members will also be hit with sanctions.

The U.S. and the G7 also want to deny Moscow borrowing privileges at multilateral financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.