The U.S. Army carried out a controlled detonation of nearly five tons of toxic explosives at an Iowa ammunition plant Wednesday after authorities urged nearby residents to evacuate, citing the risks of transporting the unstable material, media reports said.

A New York Times reporter said the blast could be heard some 10 miles (16 kilometers) away, while video footage showed white clouds of smoke rising from the blast site.

Officials on Tuesday warned residents near Middletown to be ready to evacuate to avoid toxic dust in the air. The wind is expected to blow southwest - away from the nearby city of Burlington and the Mississippi River. The Army has also taken steps to limit the plume with barriers around the blast zone and ballistic gels to absorb the lead dust.

The blast was originally planned for last Friday, but the Army rescheduled to allow more time for extra safety measures and more favorable wind conditions, according to court documents. It was the third time the Army had changed the date, winning approval from a federal appeals court after environmentalists sued to stop the detonation.

Environmentalists voiced concerns about possible health and environmental effects from the controlled detonation.

Officials warned about the dangers of waiting too long, and a court ultimately cleared the way for the military to carry out the blast.

The Army set up blast barriers around the bunkers where the 5 tons of lead azide was detonated and used ballistic gels and foams to absorb the lead dust. It said beforehand it also would douse the materials with thousands of gallons of water.

The U.S. Army said it will film Wednesday morning's controlled detonation of lead azide and make the footage and photos available as soon as possible. It has been providing updates on its social media accounts.

The Army has kept media outlets and others more than 4 miles (6.4 km) away from the blast site.

"Please, do not put yourselves in harm's way," it warned in an advisory to news outlets.

The Associated Press is livestreaming from a location about 5 miles (8 km) away and upwind from the ammunition plant in Middletown.

The Environmental Protection Agency said it collected more than 1,200 air, land and water samples ahead of the controlled detonation to test for lead levels around the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.

The EPA will also test lead levels during and after the detonation, it said Wednesday. The agency will monitor the air and report data every five minutes.

No lead was detected in the air before the detonation, and the EPA said it expects only a brief increase after the blast.

"It is the top priority of this agency to ensure impacted residents can swiftly be and feel safe and comfortable in their homes, at their schools, in recreational spaces, and in their community," said Tom Croci, the agency's associate administrator for national security and operations coordination.

The country's stockpile of lead azide was brought to the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant from bases all around the country in 2009, according to Rob Cekada, director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The chemicals, used in munitions production, were stored in barrels in case the military needed to use them again.

In March, during a routine monitoring inspection, staff at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant found that the lead azide had partially crystallized, making it sensitive to friction and cold temperatures and creating the risk of spontaneous detonation.

The Army assembled experts to formulate a plan but found that alternative solutions like thermal treatment and neutralizing the drums' contents were not as safe as a controlled detonation.

The Environmental Protection Agency said it collected more than 1,200 air, land and water samples ahead of the controlled detonation to test for lead levels around the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.

The EPA will also test lead levels during and after the detonation, it said Wednesday. The agency will monitor the air and report data every five minutes.

No lead was detected in the air before the detonation, and the EPA said it expects only a brief increase after the blast.

"It is the top priority of this agency to ensure impacted residents can swiftly be and feel safe and comfortable in their homes, at their schools, in recreational spaces, and in their community," said Tom Croci, the agency's associate administrator for national security and operations coordination.