U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken engaged in crucial talks in New Delhi Friday, aiming to fortify India's role as a regional counterbalance to China and seek support for the U.S. stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Participating in the annual "two-plus-two" talks with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Blinken emphasized the importance of the world's two largest democracies collaborating amid pressing global challenges.

"In the face of urgent global challenges, it is more important than ever that the world's two largest democracies exchange views, find common goals, and deliver for our people," remarked Secretary of Defense Austin during the opening statements.

He highlighted substantial progress in building a major defense partnership over the past year, emphasizing the expansive nature of their cooperation, extending "from the sea to space."

India's involvement in the Quad alliance, alongside the United States, Australia and Japan, adds significance to its position as a counterweight to China's assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region.

Secretary Blinken underscored the alliance's commitment to a "free and open, prosperous, secure and resilient Indo-Pacific," citing collaborative efforts in sharing maritime satellite data to combat issues such as illegal fishing, piracy and drug trafficking.

Foreign Minister Jaishankar spoke of "developing our strategic partnership," characterizing it as a "new chapter in our relationship," building on recent high-level visits between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden.

The talks also aim to deepen the defense relationship between the two nations, with the United States aspiring to reduce India's reliance on Russia as its primary military supplier.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine is expected to be a point of discussion during Blinken's visit.

Blinken's diplomatic journey, which included stops in South Korea, a G-7 foreign ministers' meeting in Japan focusing on the Gaza conflict, and a swift Middle East tour, concludes in India.

The Gaza conflict, where India condemned Hamas and provided aid to Palestinian civilians, is anticipated to be part of the dialogue.

The discussions address the longstanding border dispute between India and China, marked by a deadly clash in 2020, which remains a persistent source of tension.

Donald Lu, the top U.S. diplomat for South and Central Asia, expressed interest in India's discussions with China regarding border issues.

Despite the priority the Biden administration places on relations with India, the diplomatic environment may be complicated by a strained relationship between India and another close U.S. partner, Canada.

Tensions escalated when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly linked Indian intelligence to the killing of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar in September, an accusation that Delhi deemed "absurd."