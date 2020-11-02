On the eve of the U.S. presidential elections, when current President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden will face each other in a battle for America's highest office, preparations are underway for possible riots as business and property owners in major cities across the nation are protecting themselves against the risks of violence spilling out into the streets after Tuesday's vote.

Hotels, banks, shops, restaurants and other places of commerce across the country are battening down the hatches, while security forces have already sent additional units to guard federal buildings amid fears of riot outbreaks and mass demonstrations following the nationwide vote on Nov. 3.

Preparations are underway not only for the owners of large clothing and electronics stores but also office centers, jewelry stores and even secluded cafes, which have boarded up with protective wooden panels to avoid a repeat of the riots that occupied the streets of many American cities after mass protests erupted following the death of black man George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis earlier this year.

According to a poll conducted in late October by public opinion and data company YouGov, almost 56% of Americans were confident that voting day in the United States will be accompanied by mass demonstrations, lootings and outbreaks of violence, while various media reports said that law enforcement officers across the country were not advised to take time off in the coming days.

Social media users actively posted pictures and videos Monday showing the "precautions" businesses are taking against the predicted civil unrest. Some stores posted signs to potential customers that they were still open on boarded-up windows.

In Chicago, city officials have said that security forces are prepared for any trouble, urging that they have "zero tolerance for criminality during this time."

"Officers will take action against anyone intent on spreading chaos," Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown told the Daily Mail. "The message is, don't loot in Chicago."

Meanwhile, American citizens in the country's capital of Washington were told to stockpile food and essential medication for the coming days, USA Today reported.

"Welcome to America, where in our nation’s capital we are so confident in our institutions and a peaceful transition of power that businesses board up their windows ahead of presidential elections," social media user Sam Catania wrote on Twitter, attaching a video showing empty streets and establishments boarded up with protective wooden panels.

The Los Angeles police said they expect a peaceful election, but "are ready to counter any potential violence." The famous Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hill, home to many luxury boutiques, will be closed for two days. There were also reports of such actions taken by businesses in New York, Boston, St. Louis, San Francisco and other cities.

"I never thought I would see so many buildings here in the nation’s capital boarded-up on the eve of a presidential election in anticipation of possible unrest. And it’s not just in D.C. It’s happening in New York, Los Angeles and elsewhere around the country. So sad!" CNN's lead political anchor Wolf Blitzer said.